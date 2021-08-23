Riley Gale Foundation launches to champion late Power Trip frontman’s belief in the ‘marginalized and mistreated’

As the first anniversary of his death nears, a foundation has been set up in Riley Gale’s name to honour and champion causes which the late Power Trip frontman supported.

A press release announcing the launch of the Riley Gale Foundation paid tribute to the Dallas, Texas singer as “a champion for those who are misunderstood, marginalized, and mistreated”, stating that Power Trip’s much-missed “wanted everyone to be treated with kindness, love, and respect, regardless of their background or social status.”



“Riley obviously loved music,” it continues, “but he also fiercely defended those who have been marginalized by society. He used his influence to encourage others to contribute time, money and emotional support to those in need.”



The foundation has declared a mission statement to back LGBTQ+ organisations, animal rescue charities and mental health initiatives, and it will be administered by Gale’s family.

A statement on the foundation’s website declares: “Riley Gale was a no bullshit individual and neither is the foundation bearing his name. There are no highly paid administrators or fancy offices. The foundation is built on the DIY spirit that Riley embraced wholeheartedly. It’s his friends, family, and fans volunteering themselves to make the foundation function. Every dollar that comes in goes right back out to help someone that needs it. Like Riley, the foundation is focused on doing the most good possible.“

In October last year, a new library in Dallas was named after the singer, who passed away on August 24 2020, aged 34: the Riley Gale Memorial Library is housed in the Dallas Hope Center, which seeks to reduce homelessness among young adults in North Texas with a LGBTQ-focused shelter.

Speaking about their friend’s passing to the LA Times in March, the surviving members of Power Trip admitted that it was “hard to fathom” and revealed that they hoped to continue to make music together, with guitarist Blake Ibanez stating “we just are not sure what that looks like at this time.”



The first annual Riley Gale & Friends Day will be held on August 25 at Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas to celebrate Gale’s life and music and to help raise awareness of the foundation.



