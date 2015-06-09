Richard Thompson streams Broken Doll

Richard Thompson has released a stream of his track Broken Doll.

The song is taken from Thompson’s 16th solo album Still, issued on June 29 via Proper Records.

Still is produced by Wilco mainman Jeff Tweedy who says: “Richard’s been one of my favourite guitar players for a very long time. When I think about it, he’s also one of my favourite songwriters and singers.

“Getting to work closely with him on this record was a truly rewarding experience, not to mention a great thrill. And he keeps alive my streak of working exclusively with artists who make me look good as a producer.”

Still is available to order in various formats, including CD, double 180-gram vinyl album and a deluxe CD package that includes the five-song Variations EP from a previously unreleased session.

STILL TRACKLIST