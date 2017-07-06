Rex Brown: Pantera have come "close" to reuniting

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown says the surviving members of the band have been offered large amounts of money to perform together again.

Rumours about a live reunion have been swirling for years, with Zakk Wylde potentially taking the place of late guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

However, drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott has consistently said a reunion is out of the question after Dimebag was shot dead on stage in 2004 while playing with Damageplan.

Now Brown tells Loudwire the surviving members have been offered “ten times” the amount of cash Misfits made for their 2016 Riot Fest appearances. And when pressed how close a reunion has come, Brown replies “close.”

Brown adds: “I’d love to get out there and play those songs again. If everybody else was willing to do it, get us all in a room and get that water underneath the bridge all settled and make some music again – but it would be different, we’d be missing something.”

“I’d get up there and do it for fucking nothing, but it would be different.”

Brown is gearing up to release his debut solo album Smoke On This, which is due to arrive on July 28. It’s available for pre-order via iTunes UK and iTunes US.

Rex Brown Smoke On This tracklist

Lone Rider Crossing Lines Buried Alive Train Song Get Yourself Right Fault Line What Comes Around Grace So Into You Best Of Me One Of These Days

Pantera split fight wasn’t necessary says Rex Brown