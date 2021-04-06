Revealed: the greatest Jimi Hendrix song of all time

Jimi Hendrix fans have voted for their favourite song by the legendary guitarist.

More than 10,000 votes were cast in a poll conducted by Classic Rock, with Hendrix's cover of Bob Dylan's All Along The Watchtower emerging as the favourite, ahead of classics like Little Wing, Purple Haze, Hey Joe and Voodoo Chile (Slight Return).

The full results of the poll are included in the one-off magazine Classic Rock: Jimi Hendrix, which is on sale now.

Dedicated to the life and times of Jimi Hendrix, the magazine includes the very best articles and interviews from the archives of Classic Rock and The Blues, charting the guitarist's career from birth to death and beyond.

There's deep dives into the making of such classic albums as Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold As Love and Electric Ladyland, while Hendrix's landmark gigs at Monterey, Woodstock and Atlanta are revisited.

The magazine also explores Hendrix's mythical jam with The Doors’ Jim Morrison, the mystery of his final days, and much more: the heavy blues explosion is revisited, artists like David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood and more recount their own encounters with Hendrix, and the meaningful is sifted from the meaningless in exploring the guitarist's posthumous discography.

It's the ultimate Hendrix magazine for the ultimate Hendrix fan.

Classic Rock: Jimi Hendrix is on sale now.

