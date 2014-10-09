Refugee charity to hold London gig

Refugee charity AMAR is holding a fundraising gig in London's Shoreditch featuring upcoming British artists.

AMAR is a British charity working in the Middle East to help millions rebuild their lives in countries scarred by war. The charity backs a range of sustainable healthcare and education projects.

An acoustic set by The Drop and appearances by Don Kipper and Colin Samurai have been confirmed so far.

The show takes place at Concrete in Shoreditch on October 29 from 7.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £5, are available here.