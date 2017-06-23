Redwood team up with Women’s Aid for new single

Redwood have released a video for their new single Night Garden.

The song focuses on the issue of domestic violence, with Redwood announcing that all profits from sales of the track will go to the Women’s Aid charity.

A statement reads: “Redwood have never shied away from talking about sensitive topics, from talking about drummer Toby Fassioms multiple sclerosis to now talking about domestic violence in their new song Night Garden.

“On the surface, Night Garden sounds like a very lush and positive song. With punishingly righteous guitar sounds and beautiful vocal harmonies, Night Garden perfectly demonstrates a level of coyness within its writing.

“Redwood have partnered with charity Women’s Aid and all profits from the single will be donated to them.”

Vocalist and guitarist Alex Birchall tells TeaRock: “We researched a load of different charities and felt that Women’s Aid represented what we were trying to say with the song, so it seemed like a good fit.”

The song is backed with Aster and can be purchased through Redwood’s Bandcamp page. They’ll also release a deluxe edition of their 2016 Blood Moon EP, which is expected to ship in early July.