Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and the results were...erm...different

California rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers recently played a special benefit concert in their beloved Los Angeles, and some rather, ahem, unique footage from the show has since made its way online.

The Chilis were performing as part of the annual benefit gig for the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music, playing an 11-song set that included classic hits, cuts from this year's two new albums, Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen, plus a couple of covers. One cover was of Ramones classic I Remember You, performed solo by guitarist John Frusciante, but it was the second, set-closing cover that has got people talking.

Performing an abbreviated version of Nirvana's iconic Smells Like Teen Spirit, the Chilis seemingly decided to get a bit silly, with frontman Anthony Kiedis pulling his top over his head as he awkwardly croons his way through the verse before Frusciante yells his way through the song's earworm of a chorus.

It seems then that the Chilis have already had enough, as the song abruptly ends, Kiedis bids the crowd farewell and they leave the stage.

Weird art? Alternative tribute? Charming mess? Or just a harmless bit of fun? Only you can decide: watch the Chilis tackle (at least some of) Smells Like Teen Spirit below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Los Angeles Silverlake Conservatory of Music setlist 2022

1. Intro Jam

2. Eddie

3. Here Ever After

4. I Remember You (Ramones cover)

5. Scar Tissue

6. Snow ((Hey Oh))

7. Californication

8. Right On Time

9. The Heavy Wing

10. By The Way

11. Smells Like Teen Spirit