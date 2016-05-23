Anthony Kiedis will learn lessons from health scare

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has vowed to learn lessons from his recent health scare.

He was rushed to hospital just before the band were due to perform in California earlier this month, and later diagnosed with intestinal flu.

And although he’s on the mend, he says he feels “not great but good.”

Kiedis tells ET Canada: “It was a painful and sad thing to have to cancel shows – we don’t really do that. I’d rather play deathly ill than not at all.

“But in this instance I was starting to go down to the ground. I got some help, and now I’ve got to figure things out.”

He adds: “I think I had to get sick to take a look at myself, and get to the causes and conditions of my overall health.

“I push pretty hard sometimes, and I take my health for granted on a certain level because I feel strong and capable. But every now and then, the body is like, ‘You’re doing something wrong. Fix it or we’re going to let you know about it.’

“I think my body let me know that I had to change my ways a little bit.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers release 11th album The Getaway on June 17. Their summer tour schedule winds up with appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

May 29: Napa Valley BottleRock, CA

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

