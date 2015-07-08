Red Dragon Cartel name 5th singer in 4 months

Red Dragon Cartel have named former Jones Street singer Shawn Crosby as their latest vocalist.

He’s Jake E Lee’s fifth frontman in just four months.

Darren James Smith appeared on the band’s 2014 self-titled debut album, but left in March over concerns regarding touring plans. His replacement Michael Beck lasted just a few short weeks before former Lynch Mob and Jason Bonham man Chas West signed on – only to replaced by Paul D’Eath, who’s now out of the picture.

Crosby says: “I will be singing for Jake E Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel for the month of July and, hopefully, for many months and years after. That is, if we can all play nice in the sandbox together! I’m sure we will. I couldn’t be playing with a cooler bunch of guys.”

He’ll make his debut on July 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joining a lineup that also includes third bassist Anthony Esposito and drummer Jonas Fairley.

Red Dragon Cartel’s album was Lee’s first after more than two decades away from the music business. Last year he said he was resisting calls to record a follow-up – and he’d consider shutting the band down if the pressure became too much.

Jul 09: Philadelphia Legendary Dobbs, PA

Jul 10: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Jul 11: Elmhurst Blackthorn 51, NY

Jul 14: Old Orchard Beach Mr Goodbars, ME

Jul 16: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Jul 17: Binghamton Eclipse, NY

Jul 18: Newton Theatre, NJ

Jul 22: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Jul 23: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD

Jul 24: Johns Creek 37 Main, GA

Jul 27: Nashville Basement East, TN

Jul 28: Little Rock Rev Room, AR

Sep 15: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan

Sep 16: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan

Sep 17: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan