Red Dragon Cartel escape limo fire

Red Dragon Cartel escaped without injury when their limo burst into flames on the way to a show in California on Wednesday.

Jake E Lee and co are reported to have “noticed an electrical short” and left the 30-foot stretch Hummer when they noticed smoke rising.

The fire temporarily closed two lanes on I-280 in San Jose, but emergency crews had dealt with the situation within 90 minutes.

Red Dragon Cartel said: “Thanks to the quick action of our driver and a little luck on our side, we are all safe and sound. Thanks to everyone for your concern.”

Last night they joked about the experience on their Facebook page, saying: “Tonight’s soundcheck song – Burn!” and “We’re on fire tonight!”

The band are currently touring with original singer DJ Smith, who’s back in the fold after the band went through four other frontmen in four months.