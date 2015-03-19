Randy Bachman goes to The Edge

Randy Bachman has released a video for his track The Edge, taken from Bachman album Heavy Blues.

The solo title, featuring bassist Anna Ruddick and drummer Dale Anne Brendan, is released on April 13. It was produced by Kevin Shirley and features guest appearances by Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa, the late Jeff Healey and others.

The Bachman-Turner Overdrive icon recently said: “I’ve known Kevin for many years. I knew he could push me past my limit and direct me down new roads. The collaboration, paired with Dale and Anna, has made this an amazing experience.”

Heavy Blues is available for pre-order now. Bachman appear at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July.

Tracklist