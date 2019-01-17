Rammstein's Kruspe: We’ve been much more experimental on new album

Rammstein are currently working on their long-awaited new studio album.
The follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da is expected to launch sometime in the coming months, with guitarist Richard Kruspe previously revealing that they were in the process of completing the mixes.
And in a new interview with Guitar World, Kruspe has hinted at the musical direction of the new record.
He says: “I was sitting with vocalist Till Lindemann and to my great surprise he loved the stuff I was playing. There are all these different moods that he liked.
“Obviously, if you listen to the record there are still Rammstein elements in there. It’s still us. But we experimented a lot with certain kinds of harmony through the verses and a lot of melodic structures in the songs.
“I feel like we came up with great stuff that I wouldn’t have dreamed before could be Rammstein.”
Fellow guitarist Paul Landers says they deliberately set out for the music "to sound warmer” by playing together in the studio rather than relying too heavily on computer software.
He adds: “It’s not too sterile, not too clean – it has a lot of life and energy in it, but it’s not all angry. The music is more than that. It’s different for Rammstein. You might even say it’s fun to listen to.”
Further album details will be revealed in due course, while Rammstein will head out on their European tour this summer.
Rammstein 2019 European tour
Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany
Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK
Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium
Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany
Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg
Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic
Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia
Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia
Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia
Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland
Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden
Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway
Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria