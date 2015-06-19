Till Lindemann: I wouldn't start a band today

Till Lindemann believes up-and-coming rock bands face an impossible task to make a living from their music.

And the Rammstein vocalist insists there will be no future acts to take the place of the current global giants.

Lindemann tells Rock Sverige: “The only thing I can say is that I don’t want to start a band these days. It’s quite impossible to live off of it.

“The record companies don’t give you a chance, like in the old days when they went, ‘Here’s a pile of money – go make a good record.’”

He describes modern music as “fast produced, home made, all digital and low-budget,” and adds: “As a newcomer you have no chance. Everything is cheap and low budget, in my opinion.”

But he feels differently about DJ culture. “There’s nothing good coming out these days except for DJs, like Skrillex and those guys,” he says. “There’s a total changeover in the music and the quality in music and the taste in music is totally different.

“We’re never going see bands like Led Zeppelin or Black Sabbath again. It’s over.”

The debut album from his duo Lindemann, Skills In Pills, is launched on June 23. His colleague Peter Tagtgren this week predicted that will Rammstein would begin work on their seventh album this year – although it might not appear until 2017.