Rammstein have put a restraining order out against Viagogo, one of the world's biggest ticket reselling platforms

Rammstein have put a restraining order against the secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, which legally forbids the company from reselling tickets to the German metal band's upcoming European tour in 2023.
Secondary ticket outlets like Viagogo are often accused of making it harder for fans to attend concerts, as they market the price of their tickets at a higher rate than first-hand sellers.
The injunction was actioned by the district court of Hamburg, serving as the second time the court has forbidden Viagogo from touting Rammstein tickets. The last order orchestrated by Till Lindemann and co. against the company was in 2019.
“Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market,” says Attorney Sebastian Ott. “The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”
The order details that the only platform allowed to sell Rammstein tickets is Eventim, although the attendees' full name must be displayed on the ticket for admission, alongside proof of identification. Fans also won't be able to resell tickets themselves, unless they do it through the fanSALE website distributed by Eventim, after December 1, 2022.
Rammstein announced their European 2023 tour last month, with the huge trek scheduled to kick off on May 22 in Lithuania. It'll see the band make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more, before signing off on August 4 in Belgium.
To announce the tour, the industrial metallers shared a promotional video comprised of a number of fans, all belonging to each country that Rammstein will be visiting.
Find dates below:
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium