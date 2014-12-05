Rage reunite as Refuge

The classic line up of Rage have reunited in a new project under the name Refuge for live performances next year.

Singer and sole constant member Peavy Wagner will welcome back guitarist Manni Schmidt and drummer Chris Efthimiadis, who both joined in 1988 and left in 1994 and 1999 respectively. Together, they recorded five albums.

The formation came about following a secret show in their German hometown of Herne recently, following years of little contact. The gig was mainly promoted through word of mouth and social media – but it attracted 1200 fans.

The band say: “We are very happy to announce that we will have the opportunity to travel with you through the early years, 1988-1993, one more time in the festival summer of 2015.”

Rage’s 21st album, LMO, a collaboration with the Lingua Mortis Orchestra, was released last year.