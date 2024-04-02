Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello announces super-intimate London gig

Former Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced an intimate solo show in London to take place in June.

The 59-year-old will perform at the 1,500-capacity Electric Ballroom in Camden on June 13, with tickets going on sale this Friday (April 5).

It’s been announced that “special guests” will support Morello at the show, though no names have been revealed at time of publication.

Though Morello is most famous as the guitarist of pioneering rap metal act Rage Against The Machine, who were active on and off between 1991 and 2024, he’s also been a prolific solo musician.

Morello’s debut solo album, The Atlas Underground, was released in 2018. It was followed by two sequels, The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood, in 2021.

Morello also released an EP, Comandante, in 2020.

Previously, Morello performed acoustic protest songs solo using the alter ego The Nightwatchman, releasing three albums between 2007 and 2011.

The announcement of Morello’s London show follows news of Rage Against The Machine’s disbandment for the third time, according to drummer Brad Wilk.

Wilk posted on Instagram on January 3, 2024: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further.

“So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim [Commerford, bass], Zack [De La Rocha, vocals], Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.

“I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

No official statement from Rage Against The Machine followed Wilk’s announcement, and bassist Tim Commerford told Rolling Stone the following month that he was unclear on the status of the band.

“I don’t get involved in that,” he said. “I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do.”

Commerford continued: “Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about shit like that.”

As well as Rage Against The Machine, The Nightwatchman and as a solo artist, Morello performed with Audioslave from 2001 to 2007 and with Prophets Of Rage from 2016 to 2019. Wilk and Commerford were also part of the lineup in both bands.