Carpenter Brut, Zeal & Ardor, Normandie, Intervals, GHØSTKID and more confirmed for Radar 2025

Manchester's beloved Radar festival has unveiled its first lineup announcement for 2025, and to the surprise of no one, it's a cracker. Headlining next year's progressively-minded rock and metal fest will be none other than synthwave king Carpenter Brut. Carpenter Brut's headline set will serve as his only UK festival show of 2025.

Also confirmed for next year's edition are avant-garde metal specialists Zeal & Ardor, as well as Normandie, Intervals, GHØSTKID, David Maxim Micic, Floya, Pintglass, Future Palace, Cyan Kicks, Tiberius, Air, Drawn Dagger, Continents, Hero In Error and Waterlines.

"We’re hitting the ground running with Carpenter Brut’s only UK performance in 2025 as our first headliner announcement," says Radar co-founder Catherine Jackson-Smith. They’re a band that we’ve admired for a long time and their production combined with the mammoth effort that they put into making a special, one-off event is something that aligns exactly with what we want for our statement sets!

"Our first announcement is a solid mix of fresh new music that we know our Radar community will love plus some familiar faces, rising up the ranks and showing everyone why they’ve become such firm favourites," Jackson-Smith adds. "This is only the beginning and we can’t wait to share more of our plans with the Radar community as Radar 5.0 starts to take shape properly."

Radar 2025 takes place from July 4-6 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK. Tickets are on sale now from the official Radar website. See the official poster for next year's festival below.

