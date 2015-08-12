Quo bassist Rhino announces 2nd solo release

Status Quo bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards will release his second solo album on October 23.

Rhino’s Revenge II will be issued via Molano Music and comes 15 years after his debut solo record. Hear the tracks Tomorrow Is Today and Famous below.

Edwards is joined on the recording by his sons Max and Freddie who play drums and guitar respectively. His daughter Mae also contributes backing vocals, while multi-instrumentalist Matthew Starritt also guests on the 12-track album which was recorded in 11 days.

Edwards says: “We went flat out, so we didn’t have time to get precious about anything. I play Rhino Rock, Thug Rock, Animal Rock, Heavy Rock, Pop Rock, but with the main focus on the lyrics and the songs. It’s rabble-rousing rock‘n’roll.”

Rhino’s Revenge II is now available to pre-order and the band will play five dates across the UK to support the release.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt recently said he’d like the band to keep going until at least 2017 so they could celebrate their 50th anniversary before calling it a day.

Rhino’s Revenge II tracklist

01. Tomorrow Is Today 02. Famous 03. New New New 04. All the Girls Love A Bastard 05. Powerplay 06. Secretary 07. Cougar 08. My Name Is Stan 09. Busy Doing Nothin’ 10. One Note Blues 11. Black Widows 12. Take ‘Em Down

Oct 20: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex Oct 22: Southampton The Brook Oct 23: London O2 Brooklyn Bowl Oct 24: Frome The Cheese & Grain Oct 25: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall