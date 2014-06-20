Quireboy Spike confirms Frankie Miller album

Quireboys frontman Spike has finally confirmed the release of his labour-of-love tribute album to Frankie Miller.

The Scots singer-songwriter’s career was cut short in August 1994 when he suffered a brain haemorrhage while working on material with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh. Since then he’s been confined to a wheelchair.

Longtime friend Spike has brought together a supergroup consisting of Ronnie Wood, Ian Hunter, Andy Fraser and Simon Kirke, Bonnie Tyler and others. The resulting record 100% Frankie Miller features material he’d written but never recorded – and it’s launched on September 8, almost exactly 20 years since his health attack.

Spike says: “Frankie doesn’t want sympathy – he just wants his music to be heard. These songs have been recorded with Frankie’s blessing. They would have been lost if it wasn’t for the desire of a group of his closest friends and biggest fans to do them justice.

“Frankie Miller is a massive influence on so many musicians, myself included. He has a special talent as a songwriter – and that talent deserves to be celebrated.”

The album will be released via Cargo Records.

Tracklist