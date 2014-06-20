Quireboy Spike confirms Frankie Miller album

Quireboys frontman Spike has finally confirmed the release of his labour-of-love tribute album to Frankie Miller.
The Scots singer-songwriter’s career was cut short in August 1994 when he suffered a brain haemorrhage while working on material with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh. Since then he’s been confined to a wheelchair.
Longtime friend Spike has brought together a supergroup consisting of Ronnie Wood, Ian Hunter, Andy Fraser and Simon Kirke, Bonnie Tyler and others. The resulting record 100% Frankie Miller features material he’d written but never recorded – and it’s launched on September 8, almost exactly 20 years since his health attack.
Spike says: “Frankie doesn’t want sympathy – he just wants his music to be heard. These songs have been recorded with Frankie’s blessing. They would have been lost if it wasn’t for the desire of a group of his closest friends and biggest fans to do them justice.
“Frankie Miller is a massive influence on so many musicians, myself included. He has a special talent as a songwriter – and that talent deserves to be celebrated.”
The album will be released via Cargo Records.
Tracklist
- The Brooklyn Bridge 2. Cocaine 3. I’m Losing You 4. Intensive Care 5. Fortune 6. Amsterdam Woman 7. Other Side Of Town 8. Cheap Hotel 9. Cold Cold Nights 10. Did You Ever Wanna Go Home 11. Keepin’ It All For You 12. Bottle Of Whisky