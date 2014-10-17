Queensryche Todd mourns death of father

Queensryche frontman Todd La Torre is mourning the death of his father, who took his own life this week.

Chiropractor William La Torre, who was 73, was found dead on Thursday at the Florida health centre which he owned. Police have ruled his death a suicide.

Todd La Torre says via Facebook: “As many of you have become aware, my father is no longer with us. Although this is a very difficult time, this post is only to confirm that we will not be cancelling any shows. I have responsibilities to uphold, and will do whatever I can to perform to the best of my abilities considering the circumstances. Thank you for your support.”

Yolanda Fernandez of the St Petersburg Police Department told ABC Action News: “We have people with his family at this time and family and friends have gathered to deal with this news. It is very difficult for everyone and of course he has been here in the Bay Area for a long time, so he has a lot of people that knew him.”

William LaTorre was involved in a 1989 boat accident which claimed the lives of four teenagers, although he was later acquitted of any blame. Todd, who was 16 at the time, was onboard at the time.