Queen's Roger Taylor shares first single from upcoming solo album Outsider

Queen's Roger Taylor has released the first single from his forthcoming solo album, Outsider, due out on October 1.

The new track, titled We’re All Just Trying To Get By, explores the shared experience of struggling to survive through times of hardship, written – unsurprisingly – during the recent lockdown. Through dreamy instrumentation coupled with ambient sound effects and wistful lyrics, Taylor radiates a sense of optimism while marvelling at the communal bonds and survival instincts that unite all living creatures during moments of misfortune.

Featuring vocalist KT Tunstall, the tune, which is described as "a David Attenborough TV series condensed into three transcendent minutes", explores this fundamental concept and how, from the largest of Planet Earth's creatures to the smallest, ultimately, we all have the same goal: to survive, thrive and to co-exist in peace.

Taylor explains, “I tried to highlight the great things in life. It's the simplest statement really. It's what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist.

"That's all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive. For all our troubles and everything, every sort of life is all just trying to get by. Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic... I mean, even the Coronavirus is just trying to get by too!”

On the experience of working with KT Tunstall, the drummer adds: “The track was all finished and it was suggested it might be nice if we got KT involved. I love what she did, I think it really adds to the track. And she's very clever.

"I think people forget that she was really the pioneer as far as I know of looping, the looping technique which obviously Ed Sheeran is brilliant at and has made very popular. But I remember her doing it, what, 15 years ago? Fantastic. She's a very talented singer and musician and it's lovely to have her on the track. It's a very nice partnership.”

KT Tunstall comments: “It was the coolest surprise Roger getting in touch during lockdown and asking me to lend my vocals to this great and meaningful song. What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero.”

Following the release of his new album, Taylor will be hitting the road for a 14-date UK tour, kicking off on October 2 in Newcastle's 02 Academy.

Outsider is available to pre-order now. Listen to We’re All Just Trying To Get By below:

(Image credit: Roger Taylor via Universal)

Oct 02: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 03: Manchester Academy

Oct 05: York Barbican

Oct 06: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Oct 08: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 09: Norwich University East Anglia (UEA)

Oct 11: Bath Forum

Oct 12: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 14: Plymouth Pavilions

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 17: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 19: Guildford G Live

Oct 20: Coventry HMV Empire

Oct 22: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire