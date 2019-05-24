Queen’s music streams triple following Bohemian Rhapsody success

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been a hit across the board, winning a string of awards including Oscars, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and more.

It’s not only brought in an estimated $1 billion at the global box office, but Billboard report that streams and sales of the band’s back catalogue have increased dramatically in the six months since the film launched.

The website says that on-demand streams have more than tripled, leaping from 588 million to 1.9 billion, when compared to the six months prior to the film's debut, while sales of tracks have shown a sharp rise from 527,000 to 1.9m in the half year since the movie's premiere.

Billboard also report that album sales have risen from 184,000 to 1.1m – an estimated rise from $4m to $18m in revenue over the time period.

Rami Malek has been singled out for special praise by fans and critics alike for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and last month it was confirmed that the 38-year-old had landed a role in the upcoming James Bond movie.

Plot details are still under wraps but Malek, previously best known for his role in Mr. Robot, will play the main villain in the follow-up to 2015’s Spectre.