Queen trail Freddie album

Queen have released a trailer for Queen Forever, the album containing Freddie Mercury’s final unheard works.

It includes three tracks featuring the late frontman’s vocals – There Must Be More To Life Than This, his duet with Michael Jackson; previously unfinished song Let Me In Your Heart Again; and a stripped-down ballad version of Love Kills, his collaboration with Giorgio Moroder.

Producer William Orbit, who worked on the Jackson track, says: “When I first played it in my studio I opened a trove of delights. Hearing Michael Jackson’s vocals was stirring – so vivid, so cool, and poignant; it was like he was in the studio singing live. With Freddie’s vocal solo on the mixing desk, my appreciation for his gift was taken to an even higher level.”

Queen Forever is released on November 10 and it’s available for pre-order in standard single CD and deluxe 2CD formats. Brian May and Roger Taylor tour the UK with Adam Lambert in January.

Tracklist

CD1

Let Me In Your Heart Again 2. Love Kills – The Ballad 3. There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix) 4. Play The Game 5. Dear Friends 6. You’re My Best Friend 7. Love Of My Life 8. Drowse 9. You Take My Breath Away 10. Spread Your Wings 11. Long Away 12. Lily Of The Valley 13. Don’t Try So Hard 14. Bijou 15. These Are The Days Of Our Lives 16. Nevermore 17. Las Palabras De Amor 18. Who Wants To Live Forever

CD2