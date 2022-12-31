Queen legend Sir Brian May says he's "very thrilled and very touched" by the reaction to his knighthood

By Paul Brannigan
( Classic Rock )
published

Queen guitarist Brian May has thanked fans for the outpouring of love he has received following the news of his knighthood in the New Year Honours List.

May, 75, has been made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III "for services to music and charity." The guitarist was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

Taking to Instagram after the announcement of his new honour, May posted a video message, saying: "Thank you so much for all your messages of congratulations. I’m very thrilled and very touched by the love that’s come from you and the support. I will do my very best to be worthy. Thank you and much love from Sir Bri."

On being recognised for his campaigning work, May had earlier told BBC News,"This is a kind of licence, a kind of commission to carry on doing what I'm doing, and it gives me a bit more power to my elbow. So I'm very happy about that."

Last month, May told Variety that he hoped Queen would undertake a tour with vocalist Adam Lambert "one more time" in 2023.

In an interview posted on the Variety website on November 16, the guitarist said: "There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy.

"But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point. I’m hoping that happens, but it’s a strong possibility."

