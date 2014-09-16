Queen kill in Rainbow clip

Queen have released a clip of Killer Queen lifted from their Live At The Rainbow DVD set from 1974.

The package was released last week on double CD, DVD and Blu-Ray, gatefold double vinyl, a quadruple vinyl box set, and a deluxe collector’s edition.

The footage was taken from two London shows at the Rainbow – the first during the band’s first-ever headlining tour in March 74 and the second from a TV broadcast in November the same year.

Brian May revealed Queen were planning on releasing a compilation album titled Queen Forever towards the end of the year, featuring unreleased material by late frontman Freddie Mercury.

One of the tracks is a duet between Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson, but drummer Roger Taylor recently said trying to get permission from Jackson’s estate to use the song was like “wading through glue.”

Meanwhile, Queen are about to launch their own Killer Queen vodka as a tribute to the late frontman. It’s due to launch on September 17.

May tells NME: “Freddie loved vodka and used to carry a dry ice cooler full of vodka with him on tour. Killer Queen vodka is the perfect tribute.”