Queen announce Greatest Hits In Japan collection

Queen have announced the release of a new best-of collection, Greatest Hits In Japan. The album will be released on January 15, available as a CD exclusive to the Japanese market and digitally worldwide.

The final tracklist was voted for by Japanese fans, who whittled down a choice of 172 Queen tracks to come up with a final list of 12.

“To our Japanese fans, we always appreciate your passionate support,” says Brian May. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. After seeing the poll results and the final tracklist, I realised again how much you have loved us since early times. I guess this is a unique amazing selection that probably only Japanese fans could make.”

“To all Japanese Queen followers, we can never thank you enough for your undying support through all these years,” adds Roger Taylor. “We have grown up and older together, and I think the final tracklisting for the fan-vote album is the proof of our long-standing bond.

"Some of your choices of our songs were a bit of a pleasant surprise, and made me grin as well, for this seems to be a very Japanese selection you can find nowhere else, which I love! Look forward to seeing you all at the concerts and having a great time together!”

The album includes old favourites such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Somebody To Love alongside Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together), which was originally written in Japan and features a section of lyrics sung in Japanese. Full tracklist below.

In December, Queen + Adam Lambert announced five more London shows on the the European leg of the band's Rhapsody tour, which was announced in September.

Queen: Greatest Hits In Japan tracklist

1. Somebody To Love – official video

2. Dont Stop Me Now – official video

3. Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together) – video recorded live at the Seibu Stadium, Tokyo, Japan 3 November 1982

4. Spread Your Wings – official video

5. Killer Queen – video from Top Of The Pops, 1974

6. The Show Must Go On – official video

7. Bohemian Rhapsody – official video

8. 39 – official video

9. The March of the Black Queen – video recorded live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK 24 December 1975

10. Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy – video form Top Of The Pops, 1977

11. Keep Yourself Alive – official video

12. Radio Ga Ga – official video

Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody European Tour

May 24: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 02: London O2, UK

Jun 03: London O2, UK

Jun 05: London O2, UK

Jun 06: London O2, UK

Jun 08: London O2, UK

Jun 09: London O2, UK

Jun 17: London O2, UK

Jun 18: London O2, UK

Jun 20: London O2, UK

Jun 21: London O2, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark