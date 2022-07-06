Queen + Adam Lambert announce Rhapsody Over London streaming event

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced details of Rhapsody Over London, a concert film shot during the band's ten-night residency at the city's O2 venue last year. The performance will be available to stream live and on-demand from July 24 via Kiswe (opens in new tab), an interactive streaming video platform.

The premiere of the stream will also feature a live Q&A with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert, who'll be joining the conversation from the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, scene of the penultimate show of their current European tour. Tickets for the event are available to purchase now (opens in new tab), while fans are encouraged to submit their questions for the Q&A via video by July 19.

A number of different bundles are available, from a US$20 package that includes access to the concert stream and Q&A, plus a two-day pass to watch the documentary The Show Must Go On’ The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, to a $75 "I Want It All" package that also includes video-on-demand access to the previously unseen concert film Summersonic – Live in Tokyo, a collection of concert highlights filmed over the last decade entitled Live Around the World, plus Queen + Adam Lambert - Meet the Press (highlights from press conferences over the last 10 years) and the Live Around The World’ launch Q&A (first streamed in 2020), as well as a Rhapsody Over London t-shirt. The VOD packages will be available until July 31.

The Rhapsody Over London film was directed by Matt Askem – who also directed U2's Live at the Apollo For One Night Only and Experience + Innocence, Live in Berlin concert films – and was shot using 26 cameras and a crew of over 100 technicians. Ticket holders will be able to interact with fellow fans throughout the show, while Kwise's technology will also allow watchers to upload video selfies, purchase custom digital stickers, and buy in-concert merchandise.