Puscifer announce 2023 tour dates and dedicate new remix single to Maynard James Keenan's dog, MiHo

By Rich Hobson
( Metal Hammer )
published

Maynard James Keenan side project Puscifer announce 2023 tour dates and new remix album Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired

Puscifer 2023
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Puscifer, the side project of Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan, have announced 2023 tour dates, including shows in the US and their first UK and European tour in seven years. Set for June, the tour will see the experimental group play headline shows alongside previously announced appearances at festivals including Hellfest and Mad Cool. 

The tour comes with the announcement that the band are continuing their run of album-by-album remix collections with new release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, due on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Re-Wired will feature remixes of songs from Puscifer's 2020 album Existential Reckoning by artists including Trent Reznor, Troy Van Leeuwen and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor. 

The band have also released the first single from the collection, A Singularity, re-imagined by singer-songwriter Carina Round. Featuring a video shot and edited by MJK himself, the song is dedicated to his beloved dog MiHo, who passed away in 2021. 

A statement from Keenan explains some of the lyrical inspiration for the song.  “On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse," he writes. "Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time. 

"I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.” 

Listen to the track below.

Metal Hammer line break

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklist

Puscifer - Existential Reckoning Re-Wired

(Image credit: Pusicfer/BMG)
  • Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)
  • Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)
  • The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)
  • Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony  Hajjar)
  • Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)
  • UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)
  • Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)
  • Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)
  • A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)
  • Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)
  • Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)
  • Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

Metal Hammer line break

Puscifer 2023 tour dates

US:

May 18  Daytona Beach, FL  Welcome to Rockville
May 23  Asheville, NC  Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
May 27  Columbus, OH  Sonic Temple Festival
May 28  Northfield, OH  MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
May 30  Rochester, NY  Kodak Center Main Theater
June 1  Baltimore, MD  The Lyric Baltimore
June 2  Atlantic City, NJ  Hard Rock Casino
June 3  Bethlehem, PA  Wind Creek Event Center

UK/EU:

June 10  Dublin, Ireland  3Olympia Theatre
June 12  Glasgow, UK  O2 Academy Glasgow
June 13  Manchester UK  Manchester Academy
June 15  London, UK  TBA
June 17  Clisson, France  Hellfest
June 20  Copenhagen, Denmark  Vega
June 21  Stockholm, Sweden  Fryshuset
June 26  Hamburg, Germany  Docks
June 27  Berlin, Germany  Huxleys
June 28  Berlin, Germany  Huxleys
June 30  Belfort, France  Eurockeennes Festival
July 1  Tilburg, Netherlands  013 Poppodium Tilburg
July 2  Werchter, Belgium  Rock Werchter
July 4  Barcelona, Spain  Club Razzmatazz
July 6  Lisbon, Portugal  Nos Alive Festival
July 7  Madrid, Spain  Mad Cool Festival

Rich Hobson
Rich Hobson

Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token. 