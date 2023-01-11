Puscifer announce 2023 tour dates and dedicate new remix single to Maynard James Keenan's dog, MiHo

Puscifer, the side project of Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan, have announced 2023 tour dates, including shows in the US and their first UK and European tour in seven years. Set for June, the tour will see the experimental group play headline shows alongside previously announced appearances at festivals including Hellfest and Mad Cool.

The tour comes with the announcement that the band are continuing their run of album-by-album remix collections with new release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, due on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Re-Wired will feature remixes of songs from Puscifer's 2020 album Existential Reckoning by artists including Trent Reznor, Troy Van Leeuwen and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.

The band have also released the first single from the collection, A Singularity, re-imagined by singer-songwriter Carina Round. Featuring a video shot and edited by MJK himself, the song is dedicated to his beloved dog MiHo, who passed away in 2021.

A statement from Keenan explains some of the lyrical inspiration for the song. “On Oct. 7, 2021, I lost my Muse," he writes. "Deadly Little MiHo lost her 2 year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time.

"I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

Listen to the track below.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklist

(Image credit: Pusicfer/BMG)

Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

US:

May 18 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 23 Asheville, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 27 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

May 30 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Main Theater

June 1 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

June 2 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino

June 3 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

UK/EU:

June 10 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre

June 12 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 Manchester UK Manchester Academy

June 15 London, UK TBA

June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 20 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

June 21 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 26 Hamburg, Germany Docks

June 27 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 28 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

June 30 Belfort, France Eurockeennes Festival

July 1 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium Tilburg

July 2 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter

July 4 Barcelona, Spain Club Razzmatazz

July 6 Lisbon, Portugal Nos Alive Festival

July 7 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival