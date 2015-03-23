Purson, King Diamond at more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we go through the looking glass to wonder at the dark arts, experience some sleight of hand and maybe pull a few card tricks to bring you a show with a magical theme.

So expect to be spellbound with tunes from Purson, Black Sabbath, Down, Iron Maiden, King Diamond, Megadeth, Slayer and Candlemass.

And we’ll be talking about Wilding’s trip to the Harry Potter studios just north of London – since then he’s watched four of the films and has taken to carrying a wand around and scaring children with it. Which got us thinking…

Which cultural phenomena were you late to the party for? What band, film or even TV show did you only discover long after its heyday.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.