Purple get lucky with Thirteen video

Texan trio Purple, whose debut album 409 was described in Classic Rock as a "Riotous, gleeful punk rock noise", have released a video for new single Thirteen.

Purple are from Beaumont, Texas, and are Taylor Busby (guitar/vocals), Hanna Brewer (drums/vocals), and Joe “Prankster” Cannariato (bass guitar). They played their debut UK show in Camden in October.

Purple’s debut album 409 is out now. The band are currently on tour in the UK.

November dates 17th: Castle Hotel, Manchester 18th_: _Sebright Arms. London 19th: Prince Albert, Brighton 20th: The Exchange, Bristol 21th: Shacklewell Arms, London