PUP announce UK tour, pay tribute to "the unsung heroes who run the merch table" with their brilliantly inventive lyric video for new single Paranoid

PUP are paying tribute to "the unsung heroes who run the merch table" on tour with a wonderfully inventive video for Paranoid, their first single in two years.

The video was made by the Toronto punk band's long-time collaborator Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, who says, “What started out as a way to keep the bruising and heartbreaking lyrics to Paranoid front and centre turned into a little love letter for rock band merchandise and the unsung heroes who run the merch table. Special thanks to co-director Clem Hoeney and all the real PUP fans who came out and went so hard for a hundred takes!”

Speaking about the song itself, the band's Stefan Babcock says: “My favourite part of this song is the breakdown 1:45 in. Whenever we try and do a heavy breakdown with catchy vocals we end up sounding like the world’s worst melodic hardcore band. But somehow it worked on this song. I think because it’s so intense in that moment that it’s actually kind of funny and a bit hard to take seriously. There’s some humour in that and how it plays against what I’m yelling about in a way I really like. Plus Nestor [Chumak] plays the melody from The Lion Sleeps Tonight on the bass at the heaviest moment in the song which really cracks me up every time I hear it.”

Watch the video below:

Pup - Paranoid (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Beginning a Canadian tour supporting Sum 41 tonight at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, BC, PUP will return to the UK in May for an eight date headline tour.

The will play:



May 07: Birmingham XOYO

May 08: Leeds Project House

May 10: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 11: Glasgow SWG3 (TV Studio)

May 12: Newcastle University

May 13: Bristol Marble Factory

May 15: Southampton Engine Rooms

May 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town



Illuminati Hotties and Goo will support.