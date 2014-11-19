Public Service Broadcasting release Gagarin promo

Public Service Broadcasting have released a video for their new single Gagarin.

The track is taken from their upcoming second album The Race For Space, out on February 23 next year. Single Gagarin will be available from December 1 as a free download to those who pre-order the album.

The video for Gagarin is directed by Alex Kemp, produced by Tony Powell and was shot in PSB’s south London homeland. It features the band showing off their dance skills in fetching space suits.

Guitarist J Willgoose Esq says: “We didn’t want to be too literal in our interpretation of the material we were given – material that was full of heroic language and a sense of exuberance, with lines like ‘the hero who blazed the trail to the stars,’ and ‘the whole world knew him and loved him.’

“It seemed more appropriate to try and re-create some of that triumphant air with a similarly upbeat song – and when it came to creating the video, the best way we could think of to communicate that sense of joy was to get our dancing shoes on.”

PSB band will play two launch shows at the National Space Centre in Leicester, in the week of the album’s release – both of which sold out in under 24 hours. A UK and Ireland tour will follow in April and May.

PSB released their debut album Inform - Educate - Entertain in 2013.

PSB 2015 UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry

Apr 29: Manchester Ritz

Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside

May 01: Inverness Ironworks

May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall

May 05: Dublin Button Factory

May 06: Birmingham Institute

May 07: London Roundhouse