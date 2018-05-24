Public Image Ltd. release monumental live version of Warrior

Public Image Ltd. - The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart) CD1: Singles 1978-2015

CD2: B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions

CD3: 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

CD4: Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

CD5: Live @ New York Ritz - July 16th 1989

DVD1: Promo videos, Tallinn Rock Summer Festival 1988

DVD2: BBC TV Performances, Sydney Enmore Theatre 2013

Public Image Ltd. have released a live version of Warrior, recorded in July 1989 at The Ritz in New York, during the band's tour to support the 9 album.

Warrior is taken from the upcoming collection The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart), which is released on July 20.

As well as the New York live set, the 5-CD/2-DVD box set will feature The PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015), B-sides, Rarities and Radio Sessions, 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks, and Unreleased Mixes and Tracks. Full track listing below.

The DVD includes promo videos as well as footage from BBC programmes Top Of The Pops and Old Grey Whistle Test. There are also two live concert films, including the band's performance at the Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in Estonia in 1988, as well as a show from the Enmore Theatre in Australia, shot during 2013's This is PiL tour.

The release of The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart) coincides with the launch of a career-spanning documentary of the same name, which will be released later this year in select cinemas.

Public Image Ltd. go on your at the end of the month. Tickets are on sale now .

Public Image Ltd. on tour

May 30: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jun 01: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Jun 02: London Camden Rocks Festival, UK

Jun 04: Coventry The Copper Rooms, UK

Jun 06: Norwich LSC, UK

Jun 08: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE

Jun 09: Emmen Retropop Festival, NL

Jun 10: Den Haag Paard van Troje, NL

Jun 12: Newcastle-Upon-Tyne 02 Academy, UK

Jun 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jun 15: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jun 18: Hull Asylum, UK

Jun 20: London 100 Club, UK

Jun 21: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Jun 23: Exeter Lemon Grove, UK

Jun 24: Wrexham William Aston Hall, UK

Jun 26: Reading Sub 89, UK

Jun 27: Frome Cheese & Grain, UK

Jun 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 30: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jul 03: Tokyo Roppongi Ex Theater, JP

Jul 04: Osaka IMP Hall, JP

Jul 13: Prague Lucerna, CZ

Jul 15: Jarocin Festival, PL

Jul 28: Vasto Siren Festival, IT

Jul 29: Cesena A Cielo Aperto, IT

Aug 05: Blackpool Rebellion Festival, UK

Aug 19: Durham Hardwick Live 2017 Festival, UK

Aug 23: Caminha Festival Vilar de Mouros, PO

Aug 25: Bangor Marina, IE

Aug 26: Dublin Vicar Street, IE

Aug 28: Inverness The Ironworks, UK

Aug 29: Aberdeen Assembly,UK

Aug 31: Dundee The Church, UK

Sep 01: Bingley Music Live, UK

The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart) track listing

CD VERSION

CD1: Public Image Ltd - Singles 1978-2015

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

7. Rise

8. Home

9. Seattle

10. The Body

11. Disappointed

12. Warrior

13. Don’t Ask Me

14. Cruel

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Double Trouble

CD2: Public Image Ltd - B-sides, Rarities & Radio Sessions

B-sides

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

5. Blue Water

6. Question Mark

7. Selfish Rubbish

8. USLS1 (mix)

9. Turkey Tits

Rarities

10. Pied Piper

11. Criminal

Radio Sessions

12. Poptones - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

13. Careering - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

14. Chant - BBC, John Peel Sessions (1979)

15. Cruel - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

16. Acid Drops - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

17. Love Hope - BBC, Mark Goodier Live Session 1992

CD3: Public Image Limited - 12" Mixes & Dance Tracks

1. Death Disco (12”)

2. Flowers of Romance (Instrumental)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12”)

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

5. Seattle (US Remix 12”)

6. The Body (US Remix Extended 12”)

7. Disappointed (12”)

8. Happy (US Remix 12”)

9. Warrior (Extended 12” Mix)

10. Lollipop Opera

11. Shoom (from What The World…)

Bonus Tracks

12. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

13. This is Not a Love Song (12” Remix)

CD4: Public Image Ltd - Unreleased Mixes & Tracks

1. Annalisa (“New Mix” - Townhouse 1979)

2. Albatross (“Monitor Mix” 1979)

3. Careering (Live Paris 1980) (Previously Unreleased)

4. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

5. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

6. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

7. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

8. Things in E (aka Ease) (Alternative Laswell mix 1985)

9. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

10. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

11. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

12. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

13. Worry (“Ruff Mix” - Advision 1988)

14. Think Tank (“Outtake” - Eldorado 1991)

CD5: Public Image Ltd - Live @ New York Ritz - July 16th 1989

1. Warrior (with intro)

2. Happy

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. Home

5. Round

6. Brave New World

7. Same Old Story

8. The Body

9. Open & Revolving

10. Rise

11. Disappointed

12. Public Image

13. Seattle

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 1

Promo videos

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. This is Not a Love Song

4. This is Not a Love Song (live in Tokyo)

5. Bad Life

6. Rise

7. Home

8. Seattle

9. The Body (uncensored)

10. Disappointed

11. Warrior

12. Don’t Ask Me

13. Cruel

14. Covered

15. One Drop

16. Reggie Song

17. Out of the Woods

18. Lollipop Opera (unreleased)

19. Double Trouble

20. Bettie Page

21. The One

Tallinn Rock Summer Festival, Estonia August 26th 1988

(intro)

1. Public Image

2. FFF

3. Seattle

4. Home

5. Bags

6. Rise

7. Hard Times

8. Religion

9. Rules & Regulations

10. Angry

11. Open & Revolving

12. Holidays In The Sun

13. The Body

14. World Destruction

Public Image Ltd – DVD 2

BBC TV Performances - Archive

1. Death Disco - BBC, Top of the Pops 1979

2. Poptones - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

3. Careering - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1980

4. Flowers of Romance - BBC, Top of the Pops 1981

5. Rise - BBC, Top of the Pops 1986

6. Home - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

7. Round - BBC, Old Grey Whistle Test 1986

8. Disappointed - The Late Show 1989

Sydney, Enmore Theatre, Australia, April 10th 2013

1. Four Enclosed Walls

2. Albatross

3. Deeper Water

4. Memories

5. Reggie Song

6. Disappointed

7. Warrior

8. Flowers of Romance

9. One Drop

10. Death Disco

11. This is Not a Love Song

12. Public Image

13. Out of the Woods

14. Rise

15. Open Up

LP VERSION

Record 1: Singles 1978-1989

A

1. Public Image

2. Death Disco

3. Memories

4. Flowers of Romance

5. This is Not a Love Song

6. Bad Life

B

1. Rise

2. Home

3. Seattle

4. The Body

5. Disappointed

Record 2: Singles 1989-2015

A

1. Warrior

2. Don’t Ask Me

3. Cruel

4. One Drop

B

1. Reggie Song

2. Out of the Woods

3. Double Trouble

Record 3: B-sides

A

1. The Cowboy Song

2. Half Mix / Megga Mix

3. Another

4. Home is Where the Heart is

B

1. Blue Water

2. Question Mark

3. Selfish Rubbish

4. USLS1

5. Turkey Tits

Record 4: 12” Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Death Disco (12”)

2. This is Not a Love Song (12”)

3. Flowers of Romance (instrumental)

4. Rise (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

B

1. Seattle (US Remix 12”)

2. The Body (US Remix Extended 12”)

3. Disappointed (12”)

Record 5: 12” Mixes & Dance Tracks

A

1. Happy (US Remix 12”)

2. Warrior (Extended 12” Mix)

3. Lollipop Opera (from This is PiL)

B

1. Shoom (from What The World Needs Now…)

Bonus Tracks

2. Death Disco (Original Monitor Mix)

3. This is Not a Love Song (12” Remix)

Record 6: Unreleased Mixes and Tracks

A

1. Annalisa (“New Mix” - Townhouse 1979)

2. Banging The Door (Alternative Mix, Townhouse 1980) (aka The Door)

3. Vampire (Unreleased Track - Townhouse 1981)

4. Nineteen Eighty One (Original Version, Townhouse 1981)

5. Bad Night (Unreleased Track - Park South 1983)

B

1. Can you Feel the Fours (Unreleased Instrumental - Farmhouse 1987)

2. Open and Revolving (Alternative Mix - Farmhouse 1987) (aka Spy Thriller)

3. Kashmir (Unreleased Renovations Mix 1987) (Instrumental)

4. Cajun (Unreleased Bill Laswell Instrumental 1988)

5. Think Tank (“Outtake” - Eldorado 1991)