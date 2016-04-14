Proms to celebrate music of David Bowie

This year’s BBC Proms in London will feature the music of David Bowie, it’s been announced.

The rock icon died aged 69 in January following an 18-month battle with cancer – just days after releasing his Blackstar album.

His work will be celebrated at The Bowie Prom on July 29 at the city’s Royal Albert Hall, with guests including artists Amanda Palmer and Anna Calvi taking part.

Proms’ director David Pickard says the annual event, which celebrates classical music, has decided to pay tribute to Bowie as his material had an impact on artists from all genres.

Pickard tells the BBC: “Bowie is one of those people who had a tremendous influence on musicians of all kinds. I wanted to celebrate that and show just how versatile and extraordinary a song-maker he was.”

All concerts from the summer shows will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3, with 26 filmed for broadcast on TV or via the BBC’s iPlayer at a later date.