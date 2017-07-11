Pro-Pain’s Gary Meskil recounts horror attack

Pro-Pain vocalist and bassist Gary Meskil has spoken for the first time since he was attacked and robbed in Brussels last week.

He was struck on the head with an ice pick and beaten by a group of individuals, leaving Meskil with massive blood loss and fractures to his face and jaw.

Recounting the incident, Meskil tells Gazet Van Antwerpen (via The PRP): “Last Monday, I went out with guitarist Adam Phillips in Brussels. Adam returned to the hotel in the Stalingradlaan in the centre of Brussels, and I went for a beer in a bar nearby, around midnight.

“At the table next to me there were some young guys and we started talking. It was all very friendly. Just a nice chat. After a while, I went to the bartender to pay my bill. When I returned, two of the guys I had talked to bumped into me. Then I realised that they took my wallet.

“I confronted them and they start hitting me. They got help from four others. They used an ice pick to hit me on the head. They kept on kicking me after I had fallen to the ground.”

Meskil adds: “They robbed me of a lot of money – the fees of several shows. I lost 80% of my blood. The doctors said that I was lucky to make it. They even had to remove glass from my eyes, because they kicked the glasses I was wearing.

“My jaw is broken and I will need multiple surgeries. I don’t know when I will be able to sing again. It can take weeks, possibly even months.”

It was reported yesterday that a GoFundMe campaign had been set up by Meskil’s family to help cover his medical bills. They are looking to raise $20,000 with $15,000 already pledged.

Local police have recovered one of the weapons used in the attack and have established the identities of some of the suspects.

Pro-Pain: Voice Of Rebellion