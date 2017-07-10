Pro-Pain: Campaign set up to cover Gary Meskil’s medial bills

The family of Pro-Pain vocalist and bassist Gary Meskil have set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the musician’s medical bills.

Meskil was brutally attacked and robbed by a group of individuals while the band were in Brussels last week, with the Pro-Pain man assaulted with an ice pick which resulted in massive blood loss, head trauma and fractures to his face and jaw.

The band say Meskil is “resting comfortably” in Wachtebeke, Belgium, and point fans in the direction of the GoFundMe campaign which has been set up to cover certain medical expenses that are not covered by his insurance company.

Lisa and Gary Jr. Meskil say: “We appreciate your kindness and generosity at this difficult time and we will make sure that each one of you are personally thanked for it in the credits of the band’s next album.”

The fund is looking to raise a total of $20,000 and, at the time of writing, has reached close to $10,000.

Reports say that local police have recovered one of the weapons used in the attack and have established the identities of some of the suspects.

Meskil is joined in the band by guitarists Adam Phillips and Matt Sheridan and drummer Jonas Sanders. Their last studio album was 2015’s Voice Of Rebellion.

