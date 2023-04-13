Watch this amazing orchestra turn The Prodigy's Voodoo People into a thunderous heavy metal banger

The Prodigy is the most metal dance act of all time. It's an immovable, indisputable fact: no other band from the electronic world sounds as heavy or goes as hard live, and the Essex crew have the Download Festival appearances to prove it. Hell, even Sepultura have covered one of their songs, producing an even beefier, metalled-up take on their 1996 anthem Firestarter back in 2011.

Sepultura certainly aren't the only music group to take a Prodigy song and give it a heavy metal makeover (and no, don't worry, we're not going to point you towards Gene Simmon's disastrously bad Firestarter cover from many years ago). Alternative Ukrainian orchestral group Prime Orchestra do a spectacular Prodigy medley, culminating in a full-throttle version of Voodoo People that will have your head spinning.

The track, originally released in 1994 as a single from The Prodigy's classic second studio album, Music For The Jilted Generation, was famously introduced to a new generation in the mid-00s courtesy of Pendulum's drum and bass revamp. While it's perhaps unlikely that Prime Orchestra's version will have the same impact, we think it's an absolute knockout, the combination of swelling strings, added guitars and the dizzyingly talented players headbanging their hearts out making for one hell of a spectacle.

Watch the full medley below, or skip to the five minute mark to get stuck straight into Voodoo People. We recommend you watch the whole thing, though. It's bloody great.

The Prodigy have shows planned through the summer, with a new album - the first following the death of Keith Flint in 2019 - expected at some point this year.