Primal Fear reveal Rulebreaker tracklist and art

11th album set for January 2016 release

Primal Fear have released the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming 11th album.

Rulebreaker is out on January 29, 2016, via Frontiers Music Srl on CD, deluxe CD/DVD, vinyl and a special super-limited edition version featuring an eagle head.

The deluxe edition DVD includes videos for The End Is Near and Angels Of Mercy, as well as a Making Of Rulebreaker film.

The artwork for the follow-up to 2014’s Delivering The Black can be viewed below. It was created by Stephan Lohrmann.

Vocalist Ralf Scheepers says: “We have so much energy, fantastic melodies and a hell of a drum groove on each and every song. There is no doubt that the fans will love it as much as I do. And again we have achieved to combine bombastic and atmospheric orchestral sounds with soaring heavy metal riffs and licks, together with ear-splitting screams and also emotional sequences.

“We have kept the promise of being a heavy metal band with all the trademarks for which people love Primal Fear.”

PRIMAL FEAR RULEBREAKER TRACKLIST

  1. Angels Of Mercy
  2. The End Is Near
  3. Bullets & Tears
  4. Rulebreaker
  5. In Metal We Trust
  6. We Walk Without Fear
  7. At War With The World
  8. The Devil In Me
  9. Constant Heart
  10. The Sky Is Burning
  11. Raving Mad
  12. Final Call (bonus track, deluxe edition only)
  13. Don’t Say You’ve Never Been Warned (bonus track, deluxe edition only)