Primal Fear release The End Is Near promo

View video for track from 11th album Rulebreaker, out January 22

Primal Fear have released a video for their track The End Is Near.

It features on their upcoming record entitled Rulebreaker, out on January 22 via Frontier Music.

Their 11th album is the follow-up to 10th studio release Delivering The Black, which was released in January 2014.

Speaking of the album, frontman Ralf Scheepers said: “We have so much energy, fantastic melodies and a hell of a drum groove on each and every song. There is no doubt that the fans will love it as much as I do.

“Again we have achieved to combine bombastic and atmospheric orchestral sounds with soaring heavy metal riffs and licks, together with ear-splitting screams and also emotional sequences.

“We have kept the promise of being a heavy metal band with all the trademarks for which people love Primal Fear.”

Rulebreaker tracklist

  1. Angels Of Mercy
  2. The End Is Near
  3. Bullets & Tears
  4. Rulebreaker
  5. In Metal We Trust
  6. We Walk Without Fear
  7. At War With The World
  8. The Devil In Me
  9. Constant Heart
  10. The Sky Is Burning
  11. Raving Mad
  12. Final Call (bonus track, deluxe edition only)
  13. Don’t Say You’ve Never Been Warned (bonus track, deluxe edition only)
