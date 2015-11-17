Primal Fear release The End Is Near promo

Primal Fear have released a video for their track The End Is Near.

It features on their upcoming record entitled Rulebreaker, out on January 22 via Frontier Music.

Their 11th album is the follow-up to 10th studio release Delivering The Black, which was released in January 2014.

Speaking of the album, frontman Ralf Scheepers said: “We have so much energy, fantastic melodies and a hell of a drum groove on each and every song. There is no doubt that the fans will love it as much as I do.

“Again we have achieved to combine bombastic and atmospheric orchestral sounds with soaring heavy metal riffs and licks, together with ear-splitting screams and also emotional sequences.

“We have kept the promise of being a heavy metal band with all the trademarks for which people love Primal Fear.”

Rulebreaker tracklist