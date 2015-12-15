Primal Fear issue Bullets & Tears

Primal Fear have released a stream of their track Bullets & Tears.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming 11th album Rulebreaker, released on January 29 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Vocalist Ralf Scheepers says: “Bullets & Tears is a powerful melodic track with a catchy guitar riff and an extraordinary melodic guitar intro, which is backed up by a choir chant later in the song.

“The story of the track is about a guy and how he went through all ups and downs in his life. He is growing stronger through every task and each disappointment he went through. The time for him has come to take his personal little revenge upon those people who gave him hell. You’ll always meet twice in life.”

Primal Fear previously issued a stream of In Metal We Trust and a promo for The End Is Near.

PRIMAL FEAR RULEBREAKER TRACKLIST