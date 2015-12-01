Primal Fear release Metal stream

Primal fear have released a stream of their track In Metal We Trust.

It’s the latest offering from their 11th album Rulebreaker, out on January 22 via Frontier Music. They previously issued a promo for The End Is Near.

Frontman Ralf Scheepers said: “We have so much energy, fantastic melodies and a hell of a drum groove on each and every song. There is no doubt that the fans will love it as much as I do.

“Again we have achieved to combine bombastic and atmospheric orchestral sounds with soaring heavy metal riffs and licks, together with ear-splitting screams and also emotional sequences.”

The band’s last studio release was 2014’s Delivering The Black.

Rulereaker tracklist