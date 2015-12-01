Trending

Primal Fear release Metal stream

By Metal Hammer  

Hear latest track from 11th album Rulebreaker, out next month

Primal fear have released a stream of their track In Metal We Trust.

It’s the latest offering from their 11th album Rulebreaker, out on January 22 via Frontier Music. They previously issued a promo for The End Is Near.

Frontman Ralf Scheepers said: “We have so much energy, fantastic melodies and a hell of a drum groove on each and every song. There is no doubt that the fans will love it as much as I do.

“Again we have achieved to combine bombastic and atmospheric orchestral sounds with soaring heavy metal riffs and licks, together with ear-splitting screams and also emotional sequences.”

The band’s last studio release was 2014’s Delivering The Black.

Rulereaker tracklist

  1. Angels Of Mercy
  2. The End Is Near
  3. Bullets & Tears
  4. Rulebreaker
  5. In Metal We Trust
  6. We Walk Without Fear
  7. At War With The World
  8. The Devil In Me
  9. Constant Heart
  10. The Sky Is Burning
  11. Raving Mad
  12. Final Call (bonus track, deluxe edition only)
  13. Don’t Say You’ve Never Been Warned (bonus track, deluxe edition only)