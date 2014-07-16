Priest aim for chart victory

Judas Priest are set for their highest UK album chart entry in 34 years.

Redeemer Of Souls currently occupies the no.8 slot in the midweek UK Official Album Chart.

If it holds on to that position, it will be the band’s highest chart entry since 1980’s British Steel, which landed at no.4. It would also be only the third Priest album to reach the top 10.

As well as a good showing in the main chart, the album currently tops the midweek UK Official Rock And Metal Chart.

Redeemer Of Souls – Priest’s 17th studio album – was released this week.

A high chart placing could lend credence to Rob Halford’s claims that the wider music audience is ready for more metal. He admitted this week he would love to follow in Metallica’s footsteps and play at Glastonbury festival.

Elsewhere, US political punks Rise Against are also on course for a personal best. Their new effort The Black Market sits at no.9. Their previous best was 2011’s Endgame which reached no.27.