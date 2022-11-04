President Joe Biden promises to scrap "unfair" fees on concert tickets

By Liz Scarlett
published

The US President is taking aim at ticket companies who are taking "real money out of the pockets of American families"

US President Joe Biden
(Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

These days, buying a concert ticket isn't as simple as paying for what you get. There are usually processing fees and other vague charges added in to rocket up the price of experiencing live music.

While a significant part of these charges could be due to ticket companies trying to bounce back from the massive hit of concert goers requiring refunds during the pandemic, many think the companies do it simply "because they can" - including current US President Joe Biden.

Biden has set his sights on trying to demolish these added charges, which he calls "junk fees".

During his speech on October 26, The President announced that he had asked his Competition Council to take on "the unfair hidden fees known as 'junk fees; that are taking real money — real money out of your pockets — real money out of the pockets of American families."

On top of concert processing charges, some other examples include surprise banking overdraft fees, excessive credit card late fees, hidden hotel booking fees, and termination charges to stop consumers from switching cable and Internet plans. 

As the President explains, these are "surprise charges that companies sneak into bills because they can."

Yesterday, on November 3, Biden revisited his plan in a tweet, with a heavier focus on the issue of unnecessary concert charges. He wrote: “I know hidden junk fees – like processing fees on concert tickets – are a pain,” the President wrote. "They’re unfair, deceptive, and add up. That’s why, last week, I called on my Administration to crack down on these fees and put that money back in your pocket.”

Earlier this year, conversations surrounding high ticket prices hit headlines when Bruce Springsteen's team came under fire due to the whopping price of his concert tickets, with the highest total tallying up to a huge $5000, courtesy of Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" scheme.

See more
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  