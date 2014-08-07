PREMIERE: Wovenwar – All Rise

As you're no doubt aware, the remaining members of As I Lay Dying have started a new project called Wovenwar with Shane Blay of Oh, Sleeper – and we're premiering their new video.
If you’re a fan of powerful yet bouncy heavy metal then give the video a spin. And check the guys out later this month at the dates below:
August
15th: Hasselt, BE Pukkelpop Festival
16th: Hamburg, DE ELB Riot
17th: Herford, DE X RockFest
19th: Berlin, DE Lido w/ Of Mice & Men
21th: London, UK Barfly
23th Reading, UK Reading Festival
24th Leeds, UK Leeds Festival