PREMIERE: Wovenwar – All Rise

As you're no doubt aware, the remaining members of As I Lay Dying have started a new project called Wovenwar with Shane Blay of Oh, Sleeper – and we're premiering their new video.

If you’re a fan of powerful yet bouncy heavy metal then give the video a spin. And check the guys out later this month at the dates below:

August

15th: Hasselt, BE Pukkelpop Festival

16th: Hamburg, DE ELB Riot

17th: Herford, DE X RockFest

19th: Berlin, DE Lido w/ Of Mice & Men

21th: London, UK Barfly

23th Reading, UK Reading Festival

24th Leeds, UK Leeds Festival