PREMIERE: Red Racer — Put It Out

Red Racer, who feature in the High Hopes section in the new edition of Classic Rock, have released their first video, for new single Put It Out. It's taken from forthcoming album Define, which we describe as a "terrific collection of ragged blues-punk, muscular power-pop and riff-chugging desert rock".

The trio are made up of John Hogg (ex-Moke, Hookah Brown and HOGG), Sean Genockey (Tom McRae and Futureheads producer) and Jesse Wood (Reef). Define was recorded at Rancho De La Luna, Joshua Tree, with Jesse Hughes from Eagles of Death Metal. The band are also joined on the album by Joey Castillo from Queens Of The Stone Age, Masters Of Reality’s Chris Goss, and Abby Travis and Hayden Scott of Spinnerette.

The video for Put It Out was was filmed at the famous Rockfield Studios in Wales, and features cameo performances from legendary Damned drummer Rat Scabies and Rockfield owner Kingsley Ward.

“Filming at Rockfield was fitting, considering our close ties and huge respect for the place”, says frontman John Hogg. “They’re all such lovely people there, too, that it made the whole process of making a music video feel more like a family affair. We were even treated to meals in Kingsley’s stately dining room, which was surreal and moody, in a great way! And to have Rat come hang out and beat on his old Haymans, and for Kingsley to be revealed at the end of the video as the person searching… these are experiences none of us will soon forget. Rat has done it all and Kingsley has seen it all: all the bands, all the rotters, all the stories we can and can’t talk about — a true legend with a tractor — and a Rolls to boot.”

Red Racer head out on a short tour in November.

Nov 3: The Louisiana, Bristol Nov 4: Gullivers, Manchester Nov 5: Bodega, Nottingham Nov 19: The Garage, London

Put It Out is released October 13 on Dissention Records, and can be pre-ordered from iTunes now. Define is out November 3.