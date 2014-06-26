PREMIERE: Menace – Drowning In Density

Napalm Death members have a habit of flying far from the grind mothership for their own projects - Godflesh, Cathedral and Scorn being cases in point - but guitarist Mitch Harris has journeyed further yet, into the realms of psychedelic rock.

Menace is the name of his new project, and the band’s debut album, Impact Velocity, released via Season Of Mist Records, is an eclectic and explorative work of wonder that orbits around bands as diverse as Alice In Chains and Voivod before shooting off into its own uncharted stratospheres. Hammer is very proud to offer the premier of Menace’s latest video for the track Drowing In Density, a stunning, cinematic feast that, visually, recalls the drowned worlds of Radiohead’s Pryamid Song promo and the surreal, transformative environments of Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki, but with the added bonus of a massive cosmic turtle. Win! Open up your third eye, and enter the portal that is Drowning In Density below!

Check out Menace’s Facebook page here

And pre-order Impact Velocity here!