PREMIERE: God Damn – Horus

By Louder  

It's the new 'un from God Damn

After receiving its first ever play on BBC Radio One, we've got the exclusive online stream of God Damn's new racket Horus.

There was a time when two-piece bands were a quirky novelty, but these days they’re everywhere, generating a vast amount of noise with the minimum amount of personnel. And when it comes to stripped down, four-legged ferocity, no one does it better right now than the mighty God Damn. With a sound that filters huge, bloody chunks of Sabbath, Stooges, Sonic Youth and Slade through a dense prism of purest snot, these Midlands marauders have the riffs, the tunes and a near-chewable sense of demented spontaneity. They deserve to be massive.

Horus is out 27th October via One Little Indian.