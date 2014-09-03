PREMIERE: God Damn – Horus

After receiving its first ever play on BBC Radio One, we've got the exclusive online stream of God Damn's new racket Horus.

There was a time when two-piece bands were a quirky novelty, but these days they’re everywhere, generating a vast amount of noise with the minimum amount of personnel. And when it comes to stripped down, four-legged ferocity, no one does it better right now than the mighty God Damn. With a sound that filters huge, bloody chunks of Sabbath, Stooges, Sonic Youth and Slade through a dense prism of purest snot, these Midlands marauders have the riffs, the tunes and a near-chewable sense of demented spontaneity. They deserve to be massive.

Horus is out 27th October via One Little Indian.