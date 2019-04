The noisy, grindy bastards have given us an exclusive stream of new track Line Check, taken from upcoming album Mechanical Tides.

The riffy Scouse sludgemongers have done it again with a wholly brutal and violent display of giving zero fucks. Accessible for fans of extreme metal and hardcore punk, there’s enough going on this the sub three-minute unrelenting barrage of hate.

You can pre-order Mechanical Tides here.