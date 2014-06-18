PREMIERE: Burgerkill – House Of Greed

Metal Hammer is proud to unveil the brand new video from Indonesian metal heavyweights BURGERKILL.

House Of Greed is the last song from 2011’s Venomous album to be given the video treatment – check out the video for Under The Scars if you haven’t already – and represents the band’s most striking and angry political statement to date, as they take on the world of corrupt politicians and avaricious bankers.

The winners of the Metal As Fuck Award at last year’s Golden Gods party are currently working on material for the follow-up to Venomous with plans to record and release it next year. Meanwhile, we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that Burgerkill will finally hit the UK next summer for their long-awaited live debut on these shores. Watch this space!