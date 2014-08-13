PREMIERE: Buckcherry – The Motherfucker

Buckcherry are back with a new EP titled Fuck and we're streaming the similarly titled The Motherfucker right now!

Speaking about the new track, frontman Josh Todd says “The Motherfucker is a tip of the hat to all those motherfuckers that try to derail your success when all they really do is motivate you to be more successful. ‘Fuck your smoke and mirrors and jive you keep this fucking dream alive!’”

The full tracklisting for Fuck is below:

Somebody Fucked With Me Say Fuck It Motherfucker I Don’t Give A Fuck It’s A Fucking Disaster Fist Fuck

And you can pre-order it here.